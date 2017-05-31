8 Maute members surrender, provide ‘valuable’ intel — AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday announced that eight members of the Maute terrorist group have surrendered and provided important information to the military.

“From the unit of General Parcon, there were eight members hold up in Marawi who surrendered to his forces,” AFP Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. said during a Palace briefing.

“And these individuals have been talked to and debriefed and have provided very, very valuable intelligence,” he said.

An earlier report from Inquirer said the terrorists surrendered to the unit of Marine Brig. Gen. Custodio Parcon in Mapandi, Marawi.

Parcon was quoted saying that there were less than 50 gunmen hiding in the area being cleared by the Marines.

Hapilon still in Marawi

As of Tuesday evening, 89 terrorists have reportedly been killed by government security forces.

Padilla said those on the ground “estimate that they are reaching about 90 percent completely cleared and a little bit more than 10 percent more to go.”

“However, that 10 percent is most likely going to be the area that will be heavily guarded and defended by any of these armed men if they are protecting any individual of high value,” he said.

Padilla said Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon is still in Marawi.

“We believe he’s still there and we believe that is why they’re putting up a very stiff resistance in the areas that they are still being held up and being cleared,” he said. JE

