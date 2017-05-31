Duterte orders arrest of communist rebel leaders upon their return to PH

DAVAO CITY – President Duterte on Wednesday vowed to order the arrest of members of the National Democratic Front peace panels when they return home from the Netherlands.

Both government and NDF panels are in the Netherlands for the fifth round of formal talks, which was cancelled when former announced that it was not participating as directed by the President.

The President’s decision was reached after the Communist Party of the Philippines ordered the New People’s Army to intensify its operations against government forces after Duterte declared Martial Law in Mindanao.

Mr. Duterte, guesting during the Philippine Navy’s 119th anniversary in Sasa wharf here Wednesday, said the communists have been given concessions, with several of its jailed ailing leaders released. SFM

