6 cops missing amid Marawi clash, says Bato

Six policemen have gone missing amid the ongoing clashes between state security forces and members of the Maute terror group in Marawi City, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said on Wednesday.

“Mayroon tayong mga MIA (missing-in-action) na hindi pa na account na anim dahil nga itong mga local police ng Marawi City, hindi ma-contact ‘yung mga nasa downtown area,” Dela Rosa said in a radio interview.

(We have 6 MIA policemen who haven’t been accounted for because the local police of Marawi City can’t contact those who are in the downtown area.)

“Hindi pa natin malaman kung ano ang sitwasyon nila. Sana maganda ang progress ng ating clearing operation,” Dela Rosa added.

(We still don’t know their situation there. I hope the progress of our clearing operation is doing well.)

Aside from the six missing police personnel, Dela Rosa said three cops have been killed while three were hurt in the government’s war against Maute bandits. Meanwhile in the military side, 22 soldiers died while 85 were wounded.

As of 12 noon, latest data from the Philippine National Police showed that a total of 89 Maute terrorists have been killed since the firefight started last May 23. At least 16 civilians also died amid the clash.

Dela Rosa visited the troops in the strife-torn city on Tuesday. A total of 587 forces of Lanao del Sur police, Special Action Force (SAF), Regional Public Safety Battalion (RPSB) troops have been deployed in Marawi City. JE

