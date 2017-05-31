DOJ forming panel of prosecutors to handle cases vs Maute members

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will create a panel of prosecutors that will handle the cases that will be filed against members of the Maute terrorist group, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Wednesday.

Aguirre said that Justice Undersecretary Renante Orceo has been sent to Iligan City to oversee the creation of the panel.

Last week, Aguirre met with prosecutors in Mindanao following the incident of attack in Marawi City mounted by the Maute terror group.

Aguirre has expressed concern over the safety of the prosecutors as well as judges especially when cases against members of the Maute group had already been filed.

The justice chief has been keen in asking the Supreme Court to create special courts to handle cases against members of Maute group.

He also told prosecutors in Mindanao to request for a change of venue to ensure safety of the prosecutors and judges that will handle these Maute cases.

Aguirre said he is already drafting a Department Order on the matter. JPV

