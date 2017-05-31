‘Let’s not tie Duterte’s hands in fighting terror,’ Alvarez tells solons

MANILA — Setting the tone for the congressional review of martial law, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez asked his colleagues to help President Duterte deal with the Mindanao crisis instead of viewing it from “ivory towers” and “chaining” the President’s hands.

The Speaker addressed the House of Representatives as a Committee of the Whole a few minutes before the body went into executive session at the request of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, citing national security risks.

The 292-seat chamber had convened itself into a Committee of the Whole to discuss Mr. Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao in response to the siege of Marawi City by armed militants from the Maute group.

Alvarez, a close friend and ally of Mr. Duterte, reminded the lawmakers that their decision on whether to uphold the President’s Proclamation 216 “will determine the trajectory of our response to the grave threats posed by terror groups,” including the Maute group.

“Will our collective response extend a helping hand to our Commander-in-Chief and, consequently, empower him to decisively destroy the delusional terror dreams of these extremist groups?” he said.

“Or will our response be to view the occasion from ivory towers and, while disconnected from the realities on the ground, choose to chain the hands of the President at a time when he needs our full support the most?” Alvarez continued.

Alvarez said he understood why some were wary of martial law arising from the country’s experience under the Ferdinand Marcos dictatorship.

“While we understand the reservations of some with Martial Law, let us view the situation not exclusively from the perspective of the past. Our present Constitution provides sufficient safeguards to prevent abuses by agents of the State,” he said.

Alvarez also sought to allay fears that the declaration of martial law would not go unchecked.

“We give the public our assurance that we are keeping a watchful eye upon the unfolding of events and will step in as a counter-balance should and when the need arises,” he said.

The minority bloc led by Minority Leader Danilo Suarez expressed support for martial law in Mindanao.

“From the perspective of district and sectoral representatives protecting the welfare of millions of Filipinos, Martial Law is necessary to protect the lives and safety of those under our care,” they said.

But the minority lawmakers urged Mr. Duterte to be more careful in his public pronouncements and to uphold the 1987 Constitution.

“The President is understandably emotional seeing his fallen soldiers and civilian casualties. However, the President should be mindful of his statements because it is still his duty to uphold the Constitution,” they said.

“He must adhere to the Constitutional provisions and limitations of the proclamation, and recognize the role of Congress and the Supreme Court, as mandated by the Constitution,” they added.

Only the first 30 minutes of the meeting was open to media coverage when administration officials read parts of Mr. Duterte’s report to Congress.

Administration officials in attendance included Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, along with ranking military officers, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, and Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial. SFM

