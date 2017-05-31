Lorenzana confirms saying no need for martial law to contain Maute, but…

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed admitting to Senators in an executive session last Monday that government security forces can contain the Maute terrorist group in Marawi City even without martial law.

But despite Lorenzana’s admission as revealed by opposition senators to the media, the Defense chief clarified that President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law is still necessary to address security threats in the entirety of Mindanao.

In a statement on Wednesday, Lorenzana emphasized that martial law is “imperative to once and for all address security concerns in the entire Mindanao immediately and decisively.”

“The situation currently being dealt with by State security forces goes beyond Marawi City,” Lorenzana said.

He stressed that President Duterte’s imposition of martial law “aims to put an end to the long running rebellion in various provinces in the south, as evidenced by the incidents that happened in Zamboanga, Davao, Bohol, Lanao, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-tawi and Maguindanao.”

“As the President has repeatedly said, ‘kung magde-declare ako ng Martial Law, tatapusin ko nang lahat ito (if I declare martial law, it will be to end all these),’ referring to threats posed by ISIS-linked local and foreign terrorist groups whose network covers the entire Mindanao,” Lorenzana added.

A day after the senators’ briefing with government security officials, opposition senators—Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Francis Pangilinan, Bam Aquino, and Risa Hontiveros—in a press conference revealed Lorenzana’s admission.

Drilon said Lorenzana answered: “Yes, we can,” when Trillanes asked him whether the government troops could contain the terrorist group without martial law.

Lorenzana also divulged to the senators that it was not the military that recommended to the President to declare martial law. IDL

