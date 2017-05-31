House convenes to tackle Duterte’s martial law report

The House of Representatives constituted itself into a Committee of the Whole on Wednesday to tackle President Rodrigo Duterte’s report on the imposition of martial law in Mindanao.

Majority leader Rudy Fariñas chaired the committee hearing held at the plenary hall that started at exactly 9 a.m.

A quorum was declared after 135 of the 292 members responded to roll call.

Among the members of the Cabinet present were Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, and Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial.

Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa was on his way to the committee hearing from Mindanao, Fariñas said.

In delivering the opening remarks, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez urged his colleagues to view Duterte’s martial law declaration away from the country’s past experiences during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos, who cemented his one-man rule through martial law.

“While we understand the reservations of some with martial law, let’s view situation not exclusively from the perspectives of the past,” Alvarez said.

“We give the public our assurance that we are keeping a watchful eye upon the unfolding of events,” he added.

The chamber constituted itself into a Committee of the Whole House after Duterte’s martial law report was referred to the committee on rules during Monday’s session.

According to Section 137, Rule XVIII of the Rules of the House, the lower house may constitute itself into a Committee of the Whole House upon the motion of the Majority Leader to act upon a bill or resolution.

Fariñas was appointed by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez as chairperson to preside over the proceedings.

According to the rules, the House may constitute itself into a Committee of the Whole, which functions as one committee acting upon a bill or resolution, and conducts its proceedings like a regular committee with its membership composed of all the Members of the House.

Fariñas said the Committee of the Whole could decide whether or not to hold an executive session depending on the issues to be discussed.

The lower house convened itself as a whole committee since Congress appeared not keen on holding a joint session to hold a vote on the President’s martial law declaration.

Alvarez and Fariñas earlier said there was no need for Congress to convene if it had no intention of revoking the martial law declaration in Mindanao.

Duterte said he would not listen to Congress or the Supreme Court when deciding to end martial law even though these were the checks and balances on the martial law declaration in the 1987 Constitution.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the President is required to submit to Congress within 48 hours a report on the martial law declaration. Congress voting jointly may then vote to revoke the martial law declaration in a majority vote.

Both Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Majority Leader Fariñas, Duterte’s staunchest allies, said Congress need not convene jointly sans a concurrent resolution calling for a joint session.

Alvarez said Congress need not vote to revoke the martial law because it is the President’s mandate to declare martial law in case of invasion or rebellion.

Duterte declared martial law and suspended the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao following the attack of the Maute group in Marawi City, where buildings were burnt, people held hostage, and flags of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) hoisted in the siege carried out by the ISIS-inspired terror group.

Duterte warned that his orders would be shoot to kill, and that warrantless arrests could be carried out in Mindanao following his declaration. He also warned that martial law there would be no different and as harsh as that declared by the dictator Marcos.

The President even said he was considering imposing martial law nationwide if terror groups inspired by ISIS gain a foothold in Luzon and Visayas.

