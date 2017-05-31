MILF agrees to help save, give aid to civilians trapped in Marawi

DAVAO CITY – President Duterte on Monday met with leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to discuss the fighting between the ISIS-inspired militants and government troops in Marawi City.

The MILF, in its website Luwaran, said the group’s chair, Murad Ebrahim, welcomed the President’s idea of MILF forces helping in giving humanitarian assistance to civilians who are still trapped in areas of Marawi.

“Modalities of cooperation would be established between the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and MILF,” the MILF said.

The MILF added that the Coordinating Committees on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCHs) “would be utilized for planning and implementing the ways on how to immediately and safely extend the humanitarian assistance.”

“The President also assured the MILF leaders that the Martial Law declaration is not against the MILF, MNLF (Moro National Liberation Front) or NPA (New People’s Army but to quell the rebellion of the Maute group and other ISIS-inspired terrorists,” the MILF added.

The meeting in Davao City was attended by AFP Chief of Staff Eduardo Año, who was designated by the President as the martial law administrator.

Also present in the two-hour meeting were government peace panel chair Irene Santiago, several military commanders and cabinet officials.

With Murad were MILF First Vice-Chair Ghazali Jaafar, Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces Chief of Staff Sammy Al-Mansour, its peace panel chair Mohagher Iqbal and Supreme Shari’ah Court head Ustadz Khalifa Nando. SFM

