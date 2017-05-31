Son of ex-banana worker in top 10

TAGUM CITY—A son of a former banana plantation worker and a bakery owner in Apokon village here is the only Mindanaoan who made it to the Top 10 of the May licensure exams for certified public accountants (CPA).

Neil Andre Buladaco, the first summa cum laude of the University of Mindanao-Tagum (UMT), placed ninth out of the 3,389 successful examinees, with a grade of 90.33 percent.

“It’s an honor to be a Mindanaoan. I’m so glad to represent Mindanao (on the list of topnotchers),” said Buladaco, 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

4 other USC placers

Vianca Pearl Amores and Mariano Jesus del Rio—both from University of San Carlos (USC) shared the first place with a grade of 92.67. Another USC alumnus, Jessa Bermudo came in next with 92.50.

Three other graduates from USC occupied various places in the Top 10.

Aside from Buladaco, 21 other UMT graduates became new certified public accountants.

Last month, seven University of Mindanao (UM) students topped the licensure exams for secondary school teachers.

The topnotcher, Marian Kaye Fortinez Gallego, 21, garnered an average of 92.80 percent rating, besting 18,482 board passers. There were 72,584 takers of the March 2017 LET.