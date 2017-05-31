ID, pay system launched for ‘Makatizens’

The Makati City government on Tuesday launched a unified identification card system for residents that provides them easier access to social services and functions as a debit card.

The Makatizen card, a project in collaboration with Globe Telecom, is a step that takes Makati closer to becoming a digitally connected smart city, Mayor Abby Binay said.

It’s a valid government ID with near-field communication features and functions as a GCash mobile wallet. It can be used for financial services through the merchant network of iBayad to pay government institutions, hospitals and establishments, as well as transact with sari-sari stores and ambulant vendors.

Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu lauded Makati for taking the first step toward a unified ID system and the financial inclusion of the marginalized sector. “The city government has also agreed to help us streamline the permitting process to put up critical telco infrastructure in this city which is actually very much needed as connectivity is the key,” Cu said.

Some 1,000 Makatizen cards were turned over during the launch. Cardholders can receive cash allowances, stipends and other cash benefits, as well as pay fees and taxes using the Makatizen card.

The city government and Globe also signed a memorandum of understanding for development of ICT infrastructure in Makati which is expected to boost internet access. —ERIKA SAULER