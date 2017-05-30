Duterte’s trip to Japan to be rescheduled due to Marawi crisis

President Rodrigo Duterte will have to re-schedule his trip to Japan because of the situation in Marawi City.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Cayetano said Duterte will no longer attend the 23rd Nikkei International Conference on the Future of Asia next week.

He said the Philippines and Japan have agreed that Duterte and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe can meet at a “better time.”

“In light of recent developments in Marawi City and Mindanao, the President needs to personally oversee the situation to ensure the safety and security of our people,” Cayetano said in a statement.

“We are optimistic that once the security issues in Mindanao will have been settled, and the local rebellion in Mindanao fully addressed, the visit of President Duterte can be rescheduled,” he said.

Cayetano expressed gratitude for the Japanese government and the organizers of the conference for understanding the situation.