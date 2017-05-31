MMDA chair Danny Lim gets 2 more retired generals onboard

Two more retired generals are joining the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) as its recently appointed chair, Danilo Lim, tapped military colleagues who could help him “develop a culture of discipline” in the agency and in the streets.

Lim said appointing retired generals Joe Campo and Roberto Almadin could help him fulfill President Duterte’s marching order to address the issues of traffic and corruption.

“These people have good records. Their service are unparalleled. They can compete with all the others and I know them,” said Lim, himself a retired Army brigadier general who assumed the MMDA chairmanship last week.

Lim assigned Campo to be deputy for the office of the assistant general manager for planning, while Almadin was designated officer in charge for operations, traffic, flood control and solid waste management. Almadin will serve under the assistant general manager for operations, Julia Nebrija.

The MMDA announced in its Facebook page that Lim had also assigned four of his “trusted men” to various posts in the agency.

They are Jose Arturo Garcia, the new officer in charge of the office of the assistant general manager for planning and Lim’s chief of staff; Michael Salalima, deputy chief of staff and spokesperson; lawyer Romando Artes, officer in charge of the office of the assistant general manager for finance and administration; and lawyer Vic Pablo Trinidad, officer in charge for legal services.