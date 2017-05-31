Retired QC cop shot dead in Manila gym

A former member of the Quezon City Police District’s antinarcotics unit, who opted to retire last year after being ordered transferred to Mindanao due to alleged involvement in illegal drugs, was shot dead in Manila on Monday night.

Retired SPO3 Dennis Padpad was shot in the head by still-unidentified gunmen while having a workout in a gym in Santa Ana at 6:35 p.m.

Padpad died on the spot while two men inside the establishment were also hit by stray bullets during the attack at SMJV Body Fitness gym on Augusto Francisco Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manila Police District (MPD) identified the wounded as Harkamal Preet Singh, 23, and Rick Jezriel Zamora, 22, who were brought to the hospital for treatment.

The MPD homicide section has yet to come up with suspects or establish the motive behind the killing as of Tuesday. Witnesses said at least four gunmen were involved.

Investigators said Padpad was reassigned to the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in July last year but he availed himself of optional retirement which took effect in November.

In an interview, Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, the QCPD director, confirmed that Padpad was among the 44 officers he ordered relieved of their posts.