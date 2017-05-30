Cops in abduction case insist NBP inmate’s GF was arrested for selling illegal drugs

The four so-called “ninja cops” – anti-drug police officers from Malabon – maintained it was a legitimate police operation when they took the girlfriend of an inmate from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) and arrested her for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

SPO2 Ricky Pelicano, P02 Wilson Sanchez, P01 Joselito Ereneo and P01 Frances Camua were all members of the Malabon City police. In their joint counter-affidavit submitted to Assistant State Prosecutor Susan Azarcon, they maintained that Norma Adrales was not kidnapped but arrested.

They said Adrales was selling illegal drugs in violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

They added that the vehicle and jewelry were confiscated as part of their legitimate operation.

“The respondents in this case lawfully performed their duties as police officers when they arrested the complainant Norma Adrales y de Guzman on May 22, 2017 for the commission of offense related to illegal drug trade particularly violation of Section 5 and 11 of RA (Republic Act) 9165 know as Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,” read their joint counter-affidavit.

They said the DOJ should dismiss the complaint filed against them.

The case against the four have been submitted for resolution.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has set the preliminary investigation on June 5 against the other suspects – PO3 Luis Hizon Jr., PO2 Michael Angelo Solomon, PO2 Michael Huerto, PO1 Jovito Roque Jr., PO1 Ricky Lamsen, SPO2 Jerry dela Torre and PO3 Bernardino Pacoma. /atm