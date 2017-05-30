Duterte meets MILF leaders, tackles Marawi crisis

President Rodrigo Duterte met with leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Davao City on Monday to discuss the ongoing crisis in Marawi City.

A statement from the joint communications team of the government of the Philippines and the MILF said MILF Chairman Alhaj Murad Ebrahim “welcomed the idea of PRRD for the MILF forces to help in extending necessary humanitarian assistance to civilians which are still trapped in areas of Marawi where sporadic fighting still happen.”

“The peace mechanisms such as the Coordinating Committees on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCHs) of both the GPH and MILF would be utilized for planning and implementing the ways on how to immediately and safely extend the humanitarian assistance,” the statement said.

Duterte assured the group that the declaration of martial law would not be used against the MILF or other groups pursuing peace negotiations with the government. He said it would only address the “rebellion” of the Maute group and other ISIS-linked terrorist groups.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Año, the appointed martial law administrator, and GPH Peace Panel Chairman Irene Santiago were also present at the meeting.

“The President also discussed relevant matters on the drafting of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) and urged the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) to fast track the drafting of the BBL,” he said.

Other personalities present at the meeting were MILF First Vice Chairman Ghazali Jaafar, BIAF chief of staff Sammy Al-Mansour, Peace Implementing Panel Chair Mohagher Iqbal, Supreme Shari’ah Court head Ustadz Khalifa Nando and AHJAG Chair Abdul Dataya. /atm/rga