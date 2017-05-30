Airlines divert flights to Clark as NAIA undergoes repairs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – Emergency repairs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City forced airlines to divert several flights to the Clark International Airport (CRK) on Tuesday, according to Alexander Cauguiran, president and chief executive officer of the Clark International Airport Corp.

As of 3 p.m., 10 airplanes which could not land at NAIA have landed at CRK, which has been designated as NAIA’s alternate facility during bad weather or during emergency situations.

CRK, which is 80 kilometers from NAIA, used to be a United States Air Force facility in the country. Tonette Orejas @ttorejasINQ/rga