AFP to terrorists in Marawi: Surrender or die

(Updated) The military on Tuesday called on the remaining terrorists holed up in Marawi City to yield while there is still time.

“We call on the remaining terrorists to surrender while there is an opportunity,” Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said.

“For the terrorists, not surrendering will mean their sure death,” he added.

The government has set a June 1 deadline to flush out the remaining terrorists in the besieged city.

“We aired this message in the hope of ending this soon and reducing any more loss of lives and property….We will come out victorious! We stand by the people of Marawi whose interests and safety we are protecting,” Padilla also said.

He also said that the military will continue with its “precise” air assaults, adding these are “judiciously used to prevent collateral damage and employed at specific targets of resistance to protect our troops and hasten clearing of the city of terrorist elements who continue to resist.”

The military said it is focusing on clearing Marawi of militants, rescuing trapped residents, and recovering civilian casualties.

Government forces have so far rescued 560 civilians.

At least 19 civilians and 20 government forces (17 from AFP, 3 from Philippine National Police) have been killed since the fighting began.

The military has so far killed 65 militants, with 42 body counts. Foreign fighters were also reportedly included in the casualties.

At least 90,000 people were said to be displaced as the gunbattle continued on its eighth day. JE/rga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.