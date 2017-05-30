CHR starts monitoring martial law for potential rights violations

ILOILO CITY — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has started monitoring the implementation of martial law in Mindanao against potential abuses.

“There is the danger of abuse. Our concern is that no rights are trampled upon,” CHR Commissioner Roberto Eugenio Cadiz told the Philippine Daily Inquirer

Cadiz who oversees the CHR’s Center for Crisis, Conflict, and Humanitarian Rights said their regional offices have been monitoring and would report any human rights abuses and “if there is a pattern of violation of rights.”.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Duterte issued Proclamation 2016 last week, placing the whole of Mindanao under martial law. The President also suspended the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus which would allow the arrest and detention for three 36 hours of those suspected of rebellion or offenses connected with invasion.

Cadiz has explained that in the 1987 Constitution, the declaration of Martial Law does not automatically suspend the writ of habeas corpus as a safeguard against abuses similar to those committed during

martial law under the Marcos Dictatorship.

“It’s a concern that this will be used for political end and not to quell rebellion and or invasion,” he said.

He called for vigilance against the use of martial law against political opponents, critics, media and human rights defenders.

Cadiz stressed the need for the public to be involved in the deliberation on the need for, and implementation of martial law.

He said that any one could question the factual basis of the declaration before the Supreme Court.

Cadiz has expressed support for the convening of Congress to deliberate on the martial law declaration even if majority of the legislators are supporters of President Duterte and are likely to back the declaration

He said processes set by the Constitution as part of safeguards against abuses should not be disregarded. SFM

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.