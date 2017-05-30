Muslim clerics urge Duterte to stop aerial bombing in Marawi

MARAWI CITY – Muslim clerics have appealed to President Duterte to stop the aerial assaults in Marawi City so civilian lives and buildings could be spared.

The National Ulama Conference of the Philippines, in a statement released on Monday, said government forces now conducting combat operations in some areas in Marawi must continue with its ground attack instead of resorting to bombing sorties.

“We implore (President Duterte) to cease immediately the airstrike but to employ land attack with the help of local military and police so that civilians will be protected and escorted to evacuation centers,” the Ulama said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group has also implored national government agencies such as the social welfare and health departments to respond to the humanitarian needs of the Marawi residents, most of whom are Maranaos, who have evacuated due to the fighting there since last Tuesday.

“This is the time, Mr. President, to show us what you’ve been saying that you have a Maranao blood, and that, that you are sincere about correcting the historical injustices committed against the Moros,” it added. SFM

RELATED VIDEO

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.