CBCP welcomes SC move not to lift ban on contraceptives

The Catholic Church welcomes the Supreme Court’s move not to lift the ban against two contraceptive implants pending a summary hearing on their safety and efficacy.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) described the high court’s recent resolution as a “temporary victory.”

“The decision amounts to a temporary legal and moral victory. But still, it’s a welcome development,” said Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of the CBCP’s permanent committee on public affairs.

The CBCP official was reacting to the high court’s resolution that it cannot yet lift the temporary restraining order on the contraceptives Implanon and Implanon NXT pending the Food and Drug Administration’s summary hearing on their safety, efficacy, purity, quality and nonabortiveness of the contraceptive implants.