Ombudsman dismisses state firms’ execs anew for pork misuse

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales has again ordered the dismissal of several state corporation officials, this time in connection with the misuse of former Agusan del Sur Rep. Rodolfo Plaza’s P27.5-million pork barrel funds from 2008 to 2009.

Found guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service were National Agribusiness Corp. officials Victor Roman Cacal and Romulo Relevo.

Also found guilty of the same offenses were National Livelihood Development Corp. officials Gondelina Amata, Chita Jalandoni, Emmanuel Sevidal, Ofelia Ordoñez, Filipina Rodriguez, Sofia Cruz and Gregoria Buenaventura.

The dismissal order is convertible to a fine equivalent to one year’s salary. Besides the dismissal, the Ombudsman also ordered their perpetual disqualification from government employment and the forfeiture of their retirement benefits.

The said officials were previously meted administrative sanctions in various cases involving the pork barrel allocations of other legislators.

In Plaza’s case, investigators found that proceeds from his pork barrel were diverted to ghost livelihood projects that were not implemented by Masaganang Ani Para sa Magsasaka and Social Development Program for Farmers Foundation Inc. Both nongovernment organizations were linked to alleged scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles.

The state firm officials were faulted for processing the disbursements using fabricated certificates of acceptance and progress, inspection and delivery reports.