AFP sources: Maute group members high on drugs

My sources in the military say members of the Maute group are probably high on “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride), that’s why they’re fighting fiercely to defend their positions in Marawi City.

Maranaws—Moros of Lanao—are not known for being fierce warriors unlike the Tausugs of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi because they are mostly merchants.

Persons high on shabu become demented which is why the Maute group battling government soldiers in Marawi fear nothing.

Marawi, the seat of Islam in the country, has become notorious for drug abuse among its youth.

This despite the fact that Islam forbids alcohol and drugs.

Most members of the Abu Sayyaf of Sulu, who are fundamental Islamists like the Maute group, fight government troops to the death; they are also known users of shabu.

Many civilians, including eight laborers whose bodies were found in a shallow ravine by soldiers, were killed by the Maute group out of spite: They were Christians.

The Maute group, led by brothers Omar and Abdullah Maute, preaches hatred for people of other faiths.

The Mautes are followers of ISIS or the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, which proposes to establish a caliphate in the whole world.

Candaba swamp in Candaba, Pampanga province, is home to many bird species which attract bird watchers from all over the world.

A nature lover, I’ve seen those birds practically blot out the sky as they take flight; it’s a sight to behold what with the natural beauty of the swamp.

I urge my sister, Tourism Secretary Wanda T. Teo, to make Candaba swamp a tourist destination.

Its pristine beauty prompted former Mayor Jerry Pelayo to hold the “Ibon-Ebon” (bird and egg) Festival every year.

Why are private security guards at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminals 2 and 3 so inefficient?

Because they are sometimes forced to go on duty for 24 hours by their security agency, Advance Forces.

That is no exaggeration as one of the guards of Advance Forces, Edwin Zerrudo, has ended up in the hospital for anemia due to lack of sleep.

Worse, Zerrudo said Advance Forces Security Agency was not shouldering his hospital bills and medicines even if P700 is deducted from his monthly paycheck for his medical needs.

The company that deducts the monthly contributions is called Medocare (sounds like mediocre-RT) which is owned by Esteban Uy, also the owner of Advance Forces Security Agency.

My public service program, Isumbong mo kay Tulfo, tried to reach Uy, who is supposedly a colonel, but his secretary said we should talk to his lawyers instead.

The Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies and the Insurance Commission should investigate Advance and Medocare and if warranted, cancel their licenses to operate.

