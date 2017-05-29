Coast guard takes over port security in Iligan

The Philippine Coast Guard has taken over port security in Iligan to prevent members of the Maute group from escaping or being reinforced by other armed groups.

“We have coordination with other law enforcement authorities to secure the port. May intel report na baka maaari mag-spill over at maaari na pagdaan or pagtakas humalo sa passengers or baka may pumunta na galing sa dagat ang landing point ay Iligan,” said PCG spokesperson Cmdr. Armamd Balilo.

He said the PCG has deployed patrol ships in possible exit and entry points in Iligan Bay and surrounding waters in areas near Marawi City.

“We have aluminum and rubber boats patrolling the coastline of Iligan, plus the three ships, BRP Batangas, BRP Tubbataha and BRP Malabrigo. BRP Tubbataha goes to Cagayan de Oro-Iligan and vice versa, while the two other ships stay at the port,” said Balilo.

The PCG official said they started to formally take over the port last Friday.

“The port police and the people there were actually appreciative of the PCG’s presence at the port… We brought at least 200 personnel in Iligan,” he said, but added that the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine Ports Authority in the area operate normally.

“We’re also keeping an eye on CDO, Port of Dapitan in Zamboanga, Ozamis, areas near Marawi but we only took over the Iligan port,” said Balilo.

