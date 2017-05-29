No proof Maute got foreign funding – military

There is no clear evidence that the Maute Group now terrorizing Marawi City had foreign funding but there are findings of money transfers to them, military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., said on Monday.

Padilla said a military investigation was conducted on possible foreign patrons of the Maute Group following the arrest in the country of Kuwaiti and Syrian nationals who were said to have links with Islamic State extremists.

“As to the links of foreign funding for the group, we don’t have any clear evidence,” he told a news conference in Malacañang.

Padilla said the military investigation had many findings but added that he was not at liberty to disclose these, “which involve some transfer of money.”

“But I’m not sure how much this is and how long this has been ongoing,” he said.

This as Padilla also said that Maute Group members have not reached Metro Manila as he also denied reports on Sunday night that an improvised explosive device was found in a mall in the city.

Padilla also made it clear that airports and seaports in the country have been placed under strict security even before the Marawi siege.

“We may just have added a few warm bodies to ensure that we are able to cover all aspects of security in the ports, airports and seaports included. But there has been no drastic change to that,” he said.

