Palace lists down rights of civilians at checkpoints

With Mindanao under martial law, Malacañang on Monday reminded civilians about their rights while passing through checkpoints.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella presented a slideshow on the declaration of martial law, including an advisory on checkpoints.

“Given the declaration of martial law, a number of checkpoints and roadblocks in Mindanao are expected to be put up,” he said during the first “Mindanao Hour” briefing with Palace reporters.

He said checkpoints should be “well-lighted, properly identified and manned by uniformed personnel.”

“Upon approach, slowdown, dim lights and turn on cabin lights,” he said.

Abella said civilians should “never step out of the vehicle” and should in fact “lock all doors.”

“Only visual search is allowed. No need to submit to a physical or body search,” he explained.

Abella said a person passing through a checkpoint is not obliged to open the glove compartment, trunk or bags.

“Ordinary routine questions may be asked, be courteous but firm with your answers,” he said.

The Palace official said people should make sure that they have their driver’s license and car registration with them.

He also encouraged people to report violations immediately. JE

