Senators briefed on martial law in Mindanao

Senators held a closed-door meeting at the Senate on Monday to listen to the briefing of government security officials on the martial law declaration in Mindanao.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon were among those who would brief the senators.

But even before the briefing, Lorenzana told reporters that the government could end the war in Marawi City within the 60-day limit of martial law as provided for under the Constitution.

“Yes, kaya (it can be done),” the Defense Secretary said, responding to a reporter’s query before proceeding to the briefing. JE/rga

