Trillanes denies involvement in pork barrel scam, hits Aguirre

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Monday accused Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II of using his office to “persecute” and “harass” opposition members after the latter implicated him in the so-called “pork barrel” scam.

“I categorically deny any involvement in any irregularity regarding PDAF, DAP or any government funds, for that matter,” Trillanes, known critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, said in a statement.

PDAF is lawmakers’ priority development assistance fund also known as “pork barrel” while DAP is Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP), which were both declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

Trillanes noted that he was never even mentioned in any of the so-called “pork list” of alleged mastermind, detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles, when the issue was investigated in 2013.

“Aguirre has been using his office to persecute and harass members of the opposition by fabricating testimonies from dubious convicts or detainees such as the Bilibid drug lords, Kerwin Espinosa and now Napoles,” the senator said.

Aguirre reportedly said that Trillanes, Senator Leila de Lima, and former budget secretary Florencio Abad would be charged soon over the pork barrel scam.

It was during De Lima’s time as Justice Secretary when charges were filed against Napoles and other personalities, including three former senators — Juan Ponce Enrile, Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. — for alleged involvement in the scam.

Estrada and Revilla remained in detention at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City while Enrile had been allowed by the court to post bail.

De Lima has also been detained in Camp Crame but for alleged involvement in illegal drugs. CBB/rga