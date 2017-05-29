Gov’t, communist negotiators swap jokes, resume fifth round of peace talks

NOORDWIJK, The Netherlands—Government and National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) negotiators on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to the peace process despite hitting a snag over the Duterte administration’s objections to calls by communist rebels to intensify attacks on government forces.

The tense mood on Saturday was replaced by a relaxed atmosphere as members of the two panels were ushered into the session room where they would resume their “panel-to-panel special track” meeting to save the fifth round of talks.

If their laughter was an indication of the prospects of this latest round of peace talks here, there is hope.

Sunday Mass

For at least 15 minutes, during which journalists were allowed into the meeting room, the negotiators were joking with each other and laughing loudly—a huge contrast to the mood on Saturday.

The jovial mood came minutes after members of both panels attended Mass here on Sunday.

Both panels were here for the talks that were originally scheduled to begin on Saturday but were put on hold after the government presented a written position to the NDFP during a closed-door preliminary meeting not to participate in this round.

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza explained that the government position was a result of the communist movement’s “blatant defiance” of martial law in Mindanao.

Martial law in Mindanao was declared by President Duterte on May 23 after heavy fighting erupted between government forces and the Maute group in Marawi City.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) later issued a directive calling on its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), to intensify attacks on government forces implementing martial law.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Sunday urged the CPP to recall its order to the NPA.

NDFP senior adviser Luis Jalandoni explained that the CPP directive was not intended to undermine the negotiations, but was a response to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s statement that the NPA was among the targets of martial law.

The government’s peace panel chair, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, said that the NPA was not a target of the martial law declaration and that the Duterte administration was seeking a political settlement with the communist rebels.

It was a clarification that was acknowledged by the NDFP, which nevertheless expressed concern over reports of continuing cases of abuses in the communities.

The two panels said they would like to continue the negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the almost five decades of communist insurgency.

The government on Saturday said that what it had wished to put on hold for the moment was just the fifth round of talks and not the entire peace process.

Despite the hitch, both parties asserted that they remained committed to the peace process even if this round of talks were to be put on hold.

Dureza said a series of back-channel discussions would be conducted in hopes of achieving a constructive solution.

Tuguegarao Archbishop

The results of the back-channel discussions will be presented at the negotiating table where the fate of the talks is to be decided.

The Mass, attended by members of the panels and officiated by Tuguegarao Archbishop Sergio Lasam Utleg, highlighted the need to do more work to achieve peace and unity in the country.

Referring to the statement of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) before the scheduled fifth round of negotiations, the archbishop appealed to the peace panels not to be afraid to “take the bold steps that alone can bring peace.”

“Intransigence is not strength. Humility is. That one has stood one’s ground is not necessarily the best that can be said of anyone,” the CBCP said.

The government peace panel was in full attendance. So was the NDFP which had panel chair Fidel Agcaoili, Jalandoni, Coni Ledesma, Wilma Tiamzon, Benito Tiamzon and other peace consultants hearing Mass. —WITH A REPORT FROM PHILIP C. TUBEZA IN MANILA