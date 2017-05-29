PH to host UN confab on tourism

The Department of Tourism is preparing for the hosting of top tourism officials from 156 member-countries for next month’s 6th United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) International Conference on Tourism Statistics.

The UNWTO conference with the theme “Measuring Sustainable Tourism” will be highlighted by a roundtable of tourism ministers, environment ministers and chief statisticians. It will be held from June 21 to 24 at the Marriot Hotel in Pasay City.

Expected to attend will be more than 1,500 affiliate members representing the private sector, educational institutions and tourism associations.

UNWTO secretary general Dr. Taleb Rafai, Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia will preside at the opening ceremony.

The gathering will tackle sustainable tourism, defined by Madrid-based UNWTO as “tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, environment and host communities.”