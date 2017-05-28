Marawi death toll now at 97 – Army

MARAWI CITY – At least 97 people have died in the fighting between government security forces and terrorists here.

The fatalities included 19 civilians, 61 members of the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups, 13 soldiers and four policemen.

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, spokesperson of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, said the military has been trying hard to limit civilian casualties.

“Our efforts are concentrated not only on humanitarian help but the protection of civilians,” Herrera told reporters.

Herrera said eight dead bodies of civilians– four men, three women and a child — were recovered outside the premises of Mindanao State University on Saturday.

Eight more bodies were found in a ravine on Sunday morning.

Two civilians — an ambulance driver and his companion – were killed on Tuesday, when the hostilities started. SFM

