Robredo to fly to CDO to check on relief ops for Marawi evacuees

MANILA — Vice President Robredo is set to fly to Mindanao on Monday (May 29) to visit evacuees who fled the fighting in Marawi City and ensure that their basic needs are met.

Robredo will be at the Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City, which she said has turned itself into a command center where coordination for the assistance needed by the evacuees is being done, as well as the repacking of relief goods.

Xavier University is a partner of Angat Buhay, the poverty alleviation program of the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will also try to visit the evacuation centers because these are where we will be able to get to know what they need and also to thank our tireless volunteers,” Robredo said in Filipino on her weekly radio show, BISErbisyo aired over DZXL.

Robredo said that the past two days, Xavier students and other volunteers have been repacking the relief goods to be distributed to the evacuees.

The OVP would also set up another command center in Iligan City, she added.

Robredo said she has been in touch with the local government officials who have been providing temporary shelters to the evacuees.

Robredo added that on Friday, the OVP allocated P2.7 million from its budget to assist five thousand families, “but this is still not enough.”

“This is why we have called on people to donate and many have responded,” she said.

The Vice President said people have sent money as well as clothes, blankets, food, and several other items that the evacuees could use.

Robredo was in Naga City over the weekend to commemorate what would have been the 59th birthday of her late husband, Jesse Robredo, who served as Naga City mayor from 2001 to 2010 and Interior secretary during the previous Aquino administration until his death by plane crash on Aug. 18, 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robredo reiterated her call for people to be vigilant while martial law is being implemented all over Mindanao.

She said while indeed, there has been fear brought about by the martial law declaration, it has also given the “people more reason to be united, more vigilant, and be watchful that the terrible things that took place before won’t happen again.”

“As long as we are vigilant, we can prevent whatever abuses could take place,” Robredo said. SFM

RELATED VIDEO

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.