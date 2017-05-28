PH gov’t, NDFP urged: Take bold steps for peace

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Members of the peace panels of the Philippine government and National Democratic Front of the Philippines attended mass here on Sunday.

Officiated by Tuguegarao Archbishop Sergio Lasam Utleg, the mass highlighted the need to pursue the greater work to achieve peace and unity in the country.

Referring to the statement of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines prior to the scheduled fifth round of negotiations, the church appealed to the peace panels not to be afraid to “take the bold steps that alone can bring peace.”

“Intransigence is not strength. Humility is. That one has stood one’s ground is not necessarily the best that can be said of anyone,” the CBCP said.

The entire government peace panel was in full attendance. So was the NDFP which had panel chair Fidel Agcaoili, Luis Jalandoni, Coni Ledesma, Wilma Tiamzon, Benito Tiamzon and other peace consultants hearing mass.

After the mass, the tensed mood in the previous day was replaced by a warmer atmosphere as both panels were ushered in to the session room where they resumed their panel to panel special track meeting to save the fifth round of talks.

In at least 15 minutes when media was allowed to go inside the meeting room, members from the two parties were seen joking with each other and laughing loudly, which was a huge contrast to the mood on Saturday. SFM