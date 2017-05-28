Palace to appoint Maranao spox to address Marawi City fighting

A civilian Maranao spokesperson will be appointed by the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) to discuss updates on the ongoing offensive against the Maute Terror Group in Marawi City.

“In this time of crisis, it is strategically wise for us to expand our communications language from national to regional in order to avoid marginalizing those who are most affected by the declaration of martial law,” PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said on Sunday.

The ongoing siege in Marawi City, which started with a botched raid by government forces on Abu Sayyaf top leader Isnilon Hapilon, entered its sixth day on Sunday. Thousands of residents have fled the city.

The fighting also prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law.

Designating a Maranao spokesperson was part of the PCOO’s Mindanao Hour Communications Center in Davao City, which will serve as the main source of information on the declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

“All processed information from conflict areas will be relayed to the Mindanao Hour Communications Center in Davao and to Malacañang for the regular press briefings in Manila and Davao,” the PCOO said.

The Mindanao Hour Communications Center in Davao will be headed by Andanar while the Iligan Mindanao Hour Communications Center will be headed by Philippine Information Center Director General Harold Clavite, the PCOO said.

The PCOO and its attached agencies including PIA, People’s Television (PTV), Philippine Broadcasting Service (PBS), Philippine News Agency (PNA) and Radio TV Malacañang (RTVM) will be on board and daily press briefings will be organized at the Mindanao Hour Communications Center in Davao. Daily briefings will be aired on their respective Facebook pages.

The PCOO said that “The Mindanao Hour” and “The Maranao Hour Segment” updates will be available online through PIA’s Mindanao Hour microsite and Mindanao Hour Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and are scheduled to air by the first week of June. Frances Mangosing/JE/rga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.