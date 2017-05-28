Floirendo urges Congress: Support Duterte in fight vs terrorists

DAVAO CITY – Representative Antonio Floirendo has called on other members of Congress to “throw their support” to President Duterte’s relentless fight against the Isis-inspired terrorists.

Floirendo, in a statement, said he stands firm behind the President’s decision to impose martial law in Mindanao in order to stop the rebellion and growing threat of terrorism in the region.

“As a Mindanaoan, I believe that President’s Duterte’s leadership is what is needed to bring peace and security in the region,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let us also rally behind our troops as they fight terrorists whose only aim is to advance their twisted ideology that aims to destroy the very fabric of our way of life as a nation and as a people,” he added. JE/rga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.