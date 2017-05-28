8 bakery workers killed while fleeing Marawi City

MARAWI CITY – The bodies of eight bakery workers were found dumped at the bottom of a cliff along a highway here on Sunday.

Police Officer 3 Jamael Mangabang, police sub-station commander, said a resident told them about the dead bodies at about 8:30 a.m. not far from the entrance of the city in the village of Imebito.

Mangabang said fresh bloodstains could be seen along the road.

One of the bodies bore a cardboard sign with the word “Monafic,” which means traitor, written on it.

“We are still trying to determine if they are Maute men,” Mangabang said.

But Jarah Pagarungan said the victims were workers at her bakery.

“They are not bad people. We’ve been looking for them since yesterday,” she said.

She said the men decided to go to Iligan on Saturday.

She did not mention the names of their workers.

Police found slugs of .45 caliber pistol near the bodies. CBB

