Search on for country’s top 10 domestic workers

The search for 10 exemplary household workers has begun.

After last year’s successful search, which awarded five worthy domestic helpers, the 2017 Kasambahay, Kasambuhay Pilipinas Awards, initiated by JCI Philippines Senate in partnership with Palawan Express, is once again set to recognize more worthy household workers throughout the country. This year’s search was launched on Friday.

Each winner receives a trophy, P50,000 cash, and a three-day-two-night grand vacation for two in a Palawan vacation spot. Winners’ employers are awarded a plaque of appreciation.

“We cannot go on applauding the accomplishments of only the high and mighty,” said Bobby Castro, JCI senator and chief executive of Palawan Express, during the launch. “We must also laud meritorious service of the least of our people because they, too, are partners in Philippine progress.”

The Philippine Jaycees is also responsible for the annual Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) awards, which recognizes worthy accomplishments of young Filipino businessmen and professionals.

The winners of last year’s Kasambahay, Kasambuhay awards held in Puerto Princesa City included Gregoria Legarte of Batangas province, who has served three consecutive generations of employers, and Zenaida Zausa of Aklan province who has cared for a Parkinsons-afflicted ward for the last 25 years.

This year, 10 exemplary household achievers will be recognized with five of them hailing from Central and Northern Luzon, National Capital Region, Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The five other winners will be randomly selected based on their life story.

Kasambahay, Kasambahay Pilipinas Awards is open to Filipino “yayas,’’ ‘‘lavanderas,’’ servants, cooks, family drivers, gardeners, and other household workers who have faithfully served their employer for a minimum of seven consecutive years.

Winners are chosen based on their inspiring life story, which teems with Filipino values, selflessness, loyalty, and love for others as a household worker.