Palace questions sincerity of Reds in pursuing peace

Malacañang Palace questioned on Saturday the sincerity of the communist leadership in pursuing a “peaceful coexistence” shortly after the government peace panel withdrew from the fifth round of negotiations in The Netherlands.

“We question the sincerity of the CPP/NPA/NDFP, if they truly are in pursuit of peaceful coexistence,” Undersecretary Ernesto Abella, presidential spokesperson, said in a statement. “The Duterte administration would rather pursue the path of genuine dialogue to build a nation worthy of its citizens.”

The initials in his statement stand, respectively, for the Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People’s Army, and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

The government panel decided not to proceed with the scheduled round of talks “in the light of the latest public announcement by the CPP to accelerate and intensify its attacks against the government due to the President’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao,” Abella said.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the whole oof Mindanao under martial law after the siege of Marawi City by militants from the Maute group, drawing an outcry from leftist groups. /atm

