Butcher who surrendered in Oplan Tokhang killed in Isabela

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela—A 28-year-old butcher was shot dead at 7 a.m. on Saturday on the Cabatuan road in San Fermin village, police said.

Jomer Bucarile, 28, was driving his kolong-kolong (improvised motorcycle) to fetch a hog he had purchased from a client in Luna town when a man alighted from a dark navy blue van and shot him, said Senior Inspector Esem Galiza, Cauayan police information officer.

The van sped off toward Luna town, Galiza said.

Bucarile had surrendered last year to the police when it implemented Oplan Tokhang.