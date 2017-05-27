Drug suspect shot dead in Isabela police op

CITY OF ILAGAN—A 33-year-old man was shot dead after he allegedly fired his gun at policemen during a 2 a.m. drug bust on Saturday (May 27), police said.

Efren Fabiona, 33, allegedly ran when he realized he was transacting with an undercover agent and attacked pursuing police officers with a handgun, according to Supt. Ariel Quilang, Ilagan city police chief.

The policemen fired back hitting Fabiona on the face, chest and back. Forensic investigators recovered Cal. 38 pistol, a spent shell fired from a handgun, four spent shells fired from a 9mm handgun, three sachets of what could be “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and the marked money.