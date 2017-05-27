Gov’t forces hit militants; civilians wave white flags

MARAWI CITY — Philippine military jets have fired rockets at militant positions as soldiers fight to wrest control of a southern city from gunmen linked to the Islamic State group.

Civilians trapped by fighting in Marawi city are waving white flags from their windows to show they are not combatants.

Marawi, home to some 200,000 people, has been under siege by the militants since a failed raid Tuesday night on a suspected hideout of Isnilon Hapilon, who is on Washington’s list of most-wanted terrorists. Isnilon got away and fighters loyal to him took over parts of the city, burning building and seizing hostages. President Rodrigo Duterte has declared martial law in the country’s south.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla says government forces are working to clear the city of militants.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.