Laguna drug suspect killed in buy-bust
SAN PEDRO CITY — An illegal drugs suspect was killed in a buy-bust operation in Sta. Rosa City in Laguna province early Saturday.
The suspect was identified as Mark Reyes in a report from the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (CALABARZON) police.
According to the report, the police conducted a buy-bust operation targeting Reyes in Barangay (village) Macabling around 1:45 a.m.
However, during the operation, Reyes allegedly engaged the cops in gunfight, prompting the officers to shoot the suspect. The victim died while being taken to a hospital.
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.