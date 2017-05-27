Laguna drug suspect killed in buy-bust

SAN PEDRO CITY — An illegal drugs suspect was killed in a buy-bust operation in Sta. Rosa City in Laguna province early Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Mark Reyes in a report from the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (CALABARZON) police.

According to the report, the police conducted a buy-bust operation targeting Reyes in Barangay (village) Macabling around 1:45 a.m.

However, during the operation, Reyes allegedly engaged the cops in gunfight, prompting the officers to shoot the suspect. The victim died while being taken to a hospital.