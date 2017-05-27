Palace asks Church leaders to follow prelate’s support for martial law

Malacañang hopes that fellow Church leaders of Ozamiz City Archibishop Martin Jumoad would follow his example and be supportive of President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law, the Palace spokesperson said on Saturday.

“We laud the good bishop’s support of the President’s war against violent extremism in Mindanao. We hope his fellow bishops and other clergy follow his example for their parishes, and prioritize the peace and safety of the people,” Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“While he has also said that mechanisms must be in place that prevent and address human rights abuses, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Brigadier General Restituto Padilla has said that such mechanisms are in place, and this will differentiate this military action from the past,” he said.

Palace also urged leaders of the Muslim community to speak out against terror jihadist groups and denounce their barbarity especially in the time of holy month of Ramadan.

“We also call on Muslim leaders to speak out against terrorist groups, who use religion to disguise their barbarity, staining the peaceful name of Islam with the blood of innocents during this holy month of Ramadan,” Abella said.

Jumoad expressed support for President Duterte’s measure to contain terrorists in Mindanao.

The archbishop approves “provided that a mechanism has to be established so that human rights will not be violated.”

The Palace lauded the bishop for making an unpopular stand among the Catholic community, “risking his popularity in certain quarters.”

“Placing his diocesan’s well-being above all else, he (Jumoad) also encourages the citizens to be extra careful and to cooperate with the military,” Abella said.

Duterte declared martial rule in the whole of Mindanao after an intense firefight between government forces and members of the terror Maute group in Marawi City took place began Tuesday.

The bandits also took hostage Fr. Chito Suganob, vicar general of the prelature of Marawi, St. Mary’s Cathedral and some churchgoers. The terrorists also reportedly set the cathedral on fire. IDL