Palace urges public on Ramadan: Pray for end of terrorism

Malacañang on Saturday urged Filipinos to pray for an end to terrorism in Mindanao as the Muslim community observes the holy month of Ramadan.

“We stand with Muslim Filipinos in their reverent observance of the holy month of Ramadan,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“Together we pray for an end to terrorism that falsely claims to advance Islam and seeks to subjugate our land to the brutal IS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria),” Abella said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Duterte: There is a war going on

Terror crisis gripped Marawi City as members of the Maute Group, which pledged allegiance to international jihadist group ISIS, attacked the city and fought government forces there after the military attempted to capture Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon.

Abella said President Duterte offers the terrorists groups the hand of peaceful dialogue in the time of prayer and fasting in observance of Ramadan.

READ: Ramadan starts with no gunfire

“In this spirit of Muslim peace, the President has offered the hand of peaceful dialogue to terrorist groups, to avoid bloodshed in this time of prayer, fasting and mercy. With all faiths, we pray that God restore and preserve peace in Mindanao,” Abella said. IDL

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.