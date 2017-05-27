Prices of basic goods frozen in Mindanao

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has ordered a freeze in the price of basic necessities in Mindanao following President Duterte’s declaration of martial law in the south earlier this week.

The price freeze is in compliance with the Price Act, which cited an area being put under martial law as one of the few circumstances when the prices of basic necessities are automatically frozen.

According to DTI, the automatic price control applies to Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern and Southern Mindanao, Soccsksargen and Caraga. The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which has its own regional equivalent of the DTI, is also covered by the price freeze.

DTI said the price control would be in effect for 60 days for basic necessities, and 15 days for LPG and kerosene. Basic necessities refer to goods considered vital to consumer needs such as rice, corn, bread, fresh vegetables and fruits.

“The public is encouraged to make use of the DTI ‘e-Presyo’ to check for the SRPs [standard retail price] and prevailing prices of all basic and prime goods being monitored by the DTI including those stores selling at the lowest prices,” the DTI said in a statement.