Legarda: Congress should convene to vote on Mindanao martial law

Congress would still have to be convened to vote for or against the martial law proclamation of President Rodrigo Duterte, Sen. Loren Legarda insisted on a statement issued on Friday.

The statement runs contrary earlier statements made by House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, and House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas that it would not be necessary to convene Congress in a joint session.

But Legarda said: “The Congress is called upon by the Constitution to convene whether in a regular or special session and vote jointly to revoke a martial law proclamation and suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus. The position of every member of Congress, whether for or against the proclamation and suspension, must be put on record and a count made after a thorough deliberation of the facts and the applicable law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A decision to revoke or not to revoke could only be arrived at through such an exercise where every legislator would be able to express his or her affirmation or dissent while in session,” she added. “Our nation has never before been placed under this situation post-EDSA. The constitutional provisions that were meant to ensure checks and balances among the three branches of government would require no less.”

A day earlier, Duterte sent his official report to Congress to support Proclamation No. 216, in which he declared martial law and suspended the writ of habeas corpus over the whole of Mindanao.

He signed the proclamation last May 23, while he was still on his official visit to Russia, shortly after members of the Maute Group and the Abu Sayyaf attacked Marawi City in Lanao del Sur.

Under the Constitution, the president is required to submit a report to Congress within 48 hours after declaring martial law, which will only be good for 60 days. /atm