Angelus in 8 PH languages

ANGELES CITY—The Angelus has been recorded in eight languages and dialects and is being broadcast over local radio stations, fulfilling a devotion and language preservation project of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Bishops took part in the recordings in between breaks at the CBCP plenary session in January, according to Robby Tantingco, director of the Holy Angel University’s Center for Kapampangan Studies (HAU-CKS).

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, Surigao Bishop Antonieto Cabajog and Fr. Edwin dela Peña of Marawi City made separate audio recordings of the Angelus in Cebuano.

Jaro Bishop Gerardo Alminaza recorded the prayer in Hiligaynon while Masbate Bishop Jose Bantolo recited the prayer in Masbateño.

Laoag Bishop Renato Mayugba recited it in Ilokano, Borongan Bishop Crispin Varquez in Waray and Imus Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista, Parañaque Bishop Jesse Mercado and Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David in Tagalog.

Legaspi Bishop Joel Baylon recorded it in Bikol while David and Archbishop Emeritus Paciano Aniceto of the City of San Fernando recited it in Kapampangan.

Baguio Bishop Victor Bendico recorded the Angelus in English.

David, formerly auxiliary bishop of Pampanga, coordinated with HAU-CKS to undertake the project.

“The Angelus project aims to revive the habit of families and communities to stop all activities by nightfall and pray together,” Tantingco said.

The Angelus used to be recited three times each day and was accompanied by the ringing of a bell. These days, it is recited at 6 p.m. to remind the faithful of the Annunciation when the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary and announced the news that she was conceiving Jesus.

The recordings come in compact disc copies, with a jacket that features two Romi Mananquil paintings of Filipino families in prayer.

Tantingco said the Angelus in different languages is aired by the Catholic station Radio Veritas and other local stations.

“By reviving it, we hope to see more youths coming home early instead of staying out late, and more families praying together,” he said.