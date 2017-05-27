Tourism players brace for martial law impact

CEBU CITY—Resort and hotel owners in the Visayan provinces of Cebu and Bohol are bracing for the impact of martial law declaration in Mindanao as government troops continue to engage members of a terror group in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur province.

Some resorts are anticipating cancellations from guests within the week, a move they consider normal when reports of the clashes come out.

“(There is fear) that since martial law has been declared in Mindanao, some elements may also move north to escape the heat,” said Ronalaine Fernandez-Sato, Be Resorts area marketing communications manager. “With all the photos and videos posted on social media, tourist arrivals will definitely be affected,” she said.

She added, though, that the blow on the tourism sector would be greater if President Duterte would extend the military rule’s coverage in the Visayas.

Placing the region under martial law would only affirm that terror groups had reached the Visayan provinces, said Cenelyn Manguilimotan, past president of the Hotels, Resorts and Restaurants Association of Cebu (HRRAC).

“I’m really praying that it will not happen. It will have an adverse impact on tourism,” she said in a phone interview.

Manguilimotan, who is also general manager of Cebu Parklane International Hotel, said HRRAC members had suffered from several cancellations when at least 10 members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) attempted to set up a base in Inabanga town in Bohol on April 10. She said tourism businesses were still trying to recover from the Abu Sayyaf crisis in Bohol when the crisis broke out in Marawi.

In Sarangani, the fighting in Marawi and the declaration of martial law in Mindanao started to take its toll on tourism as Gov. Steve Chiongbian Solon canceled a major festival in the province.

Known as Sarbay, the three-day event featuring water sports competitions, concerts and trade shows drew some 150,000 tourists last year.

Solon said this year’s festival, which should have started on Thursday, would not take place to show the province’s support for the President’s decision to place Mindanao under martial law.

“Watch out what’s going to happen in two to three weeks as we hear of cancellations from tourists that will affect hotel performance,” said economist and University of San Carlos professor Fernando Fajardo, former assistant regional director of the National Economic Development Authority Central Visayas.

Fajardo said the 2016 night market bombing in Davao City, the ASG kidnapping attempt in Bohol, the recent explosions in Quiapo district in Manila and the Marawi City crisis create a series of unfortunate events unfavorable to Philippine tourism.

He said the effect would be felt in Cebu, Bohol and tourist destinations in Mindanao such as the island province of Camiguin, Cagayan de Oro City and Siargao.

But Fajardo said he was confident that terrorists would not be able to penetrate Cebu or Metro Manila and would be easily “neutralized,” like what happened in Bohol.

In Davao City, Mayor Sara Duterte discouraged visitors from going to areas not identified as tourist destinations. “They should also bring IDs with them all the time,” she said.

In Agusan del Sur, however, the celebration of the Naliyagan Festival will push through on June 10-17, said Manuel Rosaut, president of Naliyagan Stakeholders Foundation Inc.

Rosaut said violence and extremism would not stop them from celebrating their culture and heritage, but he urged residents in the province to be vigilant.