Luzon-based 7th ID sets up checkpoints to thwart ‘terror attacks’

FORT RAMON MAGSAYSAY, Nueva Ecija — All units under the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division based here were directed to enhance intelligence gathering efforts amid the conflict in Marawi City.

According to a statement issued Friday night, Maj. Gen. Angelito de Leon, 7ID commander, ordered field commanders to start patrols and set up checkpoints in tandem with the police to prevent other criminal groups, the New People’s Army, from conducting “terror acts.”

“Security operations are likewise being conducted in critical infrastructure and government flagship projects to prevent the NPA from conducting criminal acts,” the Army’s Public Information Office said.

The 7ID operates in Central Luzon and portions of Northern Luzon. –Armand Galang /atm