Australia advises its citizens to be very cautious in PH

The Australian government advised its citizens on Friday to exercise a high degree of caution when traveling to the Philippines.

“The deterioration in security in Mindanao has resulted in a more volatile security environment in the Philippines,” the Australian travel advisory, posted at smartravller.gov.au, said. “Travelers are reminded of the high threat of terrorist attack in the Philippines, including Manila. Exercise heightened caution at this time.”

The advisory further urged Australians to be vigilant in their surroundings, monitor the media for information, and to follow the advice of local authorities.

“We continue to advise you to exercise a high degree of caution in the Philippines overall. Higher levels apply in some parts of the country,” it stated.

Australians were also advised to reconsider the need to travel to eastern Mindanao due to the very high levels of violent crime and the high threat of terrorist attack and kidnapping.

All travel to central and western Mindanao, including the Zamboanga Peninsula and the Sulu Archipelago and in the southern Sulu Sea area remain banned due to the very high threat of kidnapping, terrorist attack, violent crime, and violent clashes between armed groups.

Australians in Marawi City were told to exercise heightened vigilance and to review their personal security plans because of ongoing clashes between government forces and terrorists.