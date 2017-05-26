SolGen says foreign terrorists escalate Mindanao conflict

Violence in Mindanao is no longer a rebellion but a conflict that “transmogrified into an invasion by foreign terrorists who heeded the clarion call of the ISIS to go to the Philippines,” Solicitor General Jose Calida said in justifying the declaration of martial law in the south.

Military offensive continues in Marawi City as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed that there were terrorists from Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore fighting alongside the Maute group.

READ: Foreign terrorists killed in Marawi fighting—military

ADVERTISEMENT

Calida said security and intelligence units of the government hadmonitored ISIS “literature and publications” in Mindanao.

He added that the order to attack was not only focused on the government. People considered by terrorists as “infidels,” whether Christians or Muslims, were also targets of opportunity, whether found in Marawi, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Zamboanga, Cebu, Manila, and other cities.

“Given the above clear and present dangers and atrocities happening in Mindanao, it is the President’s constitutional duty to unsheathe the Republic’s sword of martial law to crush the rebellion that threatens to divide our country,” Calida said.

He urged the public to support and trust President Rodrigo Duterte in dealing with the problem. JPV/rga

RELATED STORIES:

New terror group emerging in PH – retired PNP intel chief

4 Syrians, one Yemeni hosted by BIFF, says security expert

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.